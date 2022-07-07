You can stop staring at your oddly compelling painting of nothing but thick layers of white, because it’s happening: Kingpin and Daredevil are coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe… for technically the first time. Well, technically the first time together. The canon of the Netflix shows as it pertains to the MCU is still frustratingly unclear, so we don’t know how much of the stuff from Marvel’s Daredevil happened in this universe.

But what matters is that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are both going to be in Disney+’s upcoming Echo series—a spin-off of the Hawkeye show, which featured D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk after a series of teases. That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which doesn’t haven’t confirmation from Disney yet, but the report seems confident enough in the story to run with it. There are also apparently rumors that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones may appear in Echo, but that’s definitely not confirmed just yet.

As for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, he transitioned from the Netflix universe to the MCU (assuming they are different universes) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, serving as the really good lawyer whose Radar Sense beat even Spidey’s Peter Tingle. Since then, we’ve heard that Disney+ is working on a new Daredevil show, but we know very little about it… including whether or not it exists in the same universe as the Netflix series (we’ll stop bringing it up when we get a definitive answer) and whether or not it will feature any of the other actors from the Netflix series.

The last we saw of Fisk on Hawkeye, he had seemingly been killed by Alaqua Cox’s Echo after she discovered that he was a bad guy (strong evidence that the Netflix shows aren’t canon, by the way, because it should’ve been pretty obvious that he’s the goddamn Kingpin). That show did a relatively faithful version of Echo’s origin story from the comics, save for Hawkeye being the target of her misdirected revenge rather than Daredevil, but it should be pretty easy to rearrange the pieces and get her and ol’ Hornhead to team up for this show.

Maybe he’ll train her in his vigilante ways? Maybe they’ll briefly date like in the comics? That original storyline from David Mack and Joe Quesada hasn’t aged super well in terms of ableism, so they don’t need to skew too closely to it, but there might still be some fun to be had.

Echo has been in the works, at least to some extent, since long before Hawkeye premiered, but as it stands there’s no word on when it might premiere on Disney+.