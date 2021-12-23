On yesterday’s season (series?) finale of Disney+’s Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil showed up in a big way, revealing the role he played in the villainous turn of Kate Bishop’s mother and his manipulation of his surrogate niece Maya. It was cool to see him again, but at the same time the show left it frustratingly vague about whether or not this is the same Wilson Fisk from Daredevil and whether or not the things he did on that show still happened in the regular MCU reality of Hawkeye.

That lack of clarity is made a bit more frustrating by the fact that Maya, as payback for Fisk betraying her father and getting him killed, seemingly shot and killed Fisk at point-blank range. The shot happened off-screen, which might as well be proof that Fisk didn’t get killed, but it turns out that not even D’Onofrio has any idea one way or the other. Speaking with Deadline, D’Onofrio says “I hope he didn’t die,” adding that he agrees with the fans about wanting Kingpin to stick around because he wants to keep playing the character for longer. “My hope is that we continue,” he says.

Marvel Studios famously keeps a tight lid on everything it does, so it’s not super surprising that nobody knows what Marvel has planned for the Kingpin, but it would be nice—for us and for D’Onofrio—to get some indication of he’s still hanging around in the MCU. D’Onofrio even points out that he didn’t know Daredevil was going to end when it did, since he thought “it was going to continue for a few more years” and he was excited to keep playing Fisk because of the “many facets” of the character left to explore.

In a similar vein, while Hawkeye kind of forgot about it being a major plot point, a lot of the action this season revolved around a mysterious watch that was recovered from the ruins of the Avengers compound. The end of the Hawkeye finale revealed that the watch belonged to Clint Barton’s wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini), and that it had a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo on the back—implying that Laura is or was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent like Clint, but despite his character wanting the watch in the first place, D’Onofrio doesn’t know any more about it than we do.

“I’m trying to figure it out like everyone else,” he says to Deadline. “I really need more information.” If D’Onofrio does come back (maybe in Maya’s Echo spin-off on Disney+), could he maybe get some more details about the character he’s playing and what the character is doing in the show? It seems like he would appreciate it.