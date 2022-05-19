The Man Without Fear is set to end his tenure as The Man Without A Show On A Streaming Network, it seems: Variety reports that, after months of speculation, Disney+ has apparently moved forward with plans for a new TV series based off of Marvel C omics lawyer- vigilante Daredevil.

Although no one involved has responded to requests for comment, this isn’t necessarily the most shocking shocking revelation that Disney has ever rolled out. There’s been speculation for months—ever since the old Netflix Marvel shows got subsumed back into Disney+— that a new series centered on superpowered punch-man Matt Murdock might be in the offing. The appearance of former Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil star Charlie Cox in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the Hawkeye show, both served as strong indicators that the streaming service considers those versions of the characters to still be in play in the MCU.

That being said, neither Cox or D’Onofrio (or any of the rest of that show’s cast) have been attached to this new project as of yet. So far, the only names on the bill are Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who will serve in the showrunner role as both its writers and executive producers.

Per Variety, “ Corman and Ord most famously co-created the USA Network series Covert Affairs starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham,” which we’re pretty sure is an illegal use of the adverb “famously.” (Covert Affairs ran from 2010 to 2014 on the cable network; never tell anyone you didn’t learn anything while reading The A.V. Club.)

Besides casting, the biggest question surrounding the new series will be whether it’ll serve as a plot continuation of the Netflix show, which ran for three seasons of Catholic guilt, legal maneuvering, and dude face-punching on the streaming service, or whether we’ll be getting a fresh take on Matt Murdock’s perpetually screwed- up life.