Chris Redd addresses rumors about drugs at SNL, relationship with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife
The comedian, who left the show in 2022, says he sold pills to some of his castmates.Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Stating that he wants to enter the new year with vulnerability and openness, former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tearful video addressing various rumors about his time at the show. Namely: his rumored relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, and drug use at the office.
“I know a lot of people talk about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, and how that came to be. And I’m gonna just tell it to you straight,” says Redd. “Bottom line is I’m not the type of person to scheme on a person, I’m not the type of person to even date somebody that one of my homies had dated. This is a very unique, nuanced thing that happened. We were all cool… it was never nothing crazy until it got crazy.”