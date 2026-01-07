Chris Redd addresses rumors about drugs at SNL, relationship with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife

The comedian, who left the show in 2022, says he sold pills to some of his castmates.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 7, 2026 | 9:57am
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Stating that he wants to enter the new year with vulnerability and openness, former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tearful video addressing various rumors about his time at the show. Namely: his rumored relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, and drug use at the office. 

“I know a lot of people talk about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, and how that came to be. And I’m gonna just tell it to you straight,” says Redd. “Bottom line is I’m not the type of person to scheme on a person, I’m not the type of person to even date somebody that one of my homies had dated. This is a very unique, nuanced thing that happened. We were all cool… it was never nothing crazy until it got crazy.” 

“Bottom line is, while I was at the show, I had some pill issues,” Redd says elsewhere in the video. “I was even selling some to some of my castmates. I’m not going to snitch on y’all. But it was really fun in [the media] I would be on this shit, and people would talk shit about me and I would hear them, but wouldn’t help me. I would have panic attacks, wouldn’t be concerned about me. It was crazy how someone would watch you destroy yourself. This lady was the only one to call me on my shit, help me on my shit. She helped me on my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently, and in that time, we fell in love.” 

Redd calls the situation “an emotional double-edge sword” and expresses his love for Thompson. The comedian also suggests that the relationship at least contributed to him leaving the show: “I did choose love.” 

“I don’t feel cool about this at all, besides the fact that I found someone who makes me feel like I didn’t even know what love was for real, and I just felt like I couldn’t miss out on it,” Redd says. “Me and him talked about it and we were cool and we continued to work for a year after we talked about it,” he continues, saying things were mostly stable before “the world found out.” “And by the time the world found out, I was outta there, SNL.” 

Redd also addresses the time he was punched in the face in downtown New York in 2022. “Most people who know me from back home would know that I would be retaliating in a heartbeat, but not this time, bro,” he says. “This time it felt like, fair, fair enough.” Thompson and Evangeline separated and filed for divorce in the first half of 2022, according to TMZ; Redd’s final episode of the show was in May 2022.  

