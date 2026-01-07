Chris Redd addresses rumors about drugs at SNL, relationship with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife The comedian, who left the show in 2022, says he sold pills to some of his castmates.

Stating that he wants to enter the new year with vulnerability and openness, former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tearful video addressing various rumors about his time at the show. Namely: his rumored relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, and drug use at the office.

“I know a lot of people talk about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, and how that came to be. And I’m gonna just tell it to you straight,” says Redd. “Bottom line is I’m not the type of person to scheme on a person, I’m not the type of person to even date somebody that one of my homies had dated. This is a very unique, nuanced thing that happened. We were all cool… it was never nothing crazy until it got crazy.”