Christopher Nolan is taking his Odyssey crew to the real Goat Island Homer supposedly envisioned his epic hero landing on the real-life Sicilian isle.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but one thing remains sure: Christopher Nolan is always gonna Christopher Nolan. Surprise, surprise, the director who once blew up a real 747 and bragged about recreating a nuclear explosion without the help of CGI is going for hyper-realism even in his adaptation of mythical epic The Odyssey. Figuring out how to film an authentic Cyclops or turn a man into an actual pig will likely take a bit more brainstorming, but for now, Nolan is doing the next best (or at least in the vague ballpark of best) thing: filming on the island Homer supposedly envisioned his mythic hero landing.

Variety reports that Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to start its own journey in roughly two months on Siciliy’s Favignana island, also known as “Goat Island.” In the epic tale, Odysseus and his men visited Goat Island to stock up on food and resources during their long journey home from the Trojan War. (Their revelry was cut short by our good friend Polyphemus the cyclops on the mainland). In real life, it’s a beautiful and presumably cyclops-free part of the Egadi archipelago off Sicily’s north-west coast. Nolan is likely to film in other parts of Sicily as well, but the bulk of this portion of the shoot will take place on Favignana.

The film’s cast—which includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron in undisclosed roles—and several tons of “brand new” IMAX film technology will also sail to the U.K. and Morocco for the shoot. Not much else is known about the closely guarded process as of this writing, but a word of warning for anyone living in any of those locations: when the director builds an actual Trojan horse and leaves it at your gate, maybe check its mouth.