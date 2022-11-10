The Country Music Awards, which see the more rootin’ and tootin’ of music’s genres take their annual chance to celebrate their most successful artists, were held in Nashville tonight. Hosted by singer Luke Bryan and Professional Charisma Machine Peyton Manning, the awards were, as always, a good way to judge the temperature of country music in any given this year. And in 2022, all meters are pointed toward Luke Combs and newcomer Lainey Wilson, both of whom cleaned up at tonight’s awards.

Combs was the big winner of the night, bringing home awards for Entertainer Of The Year and Album Of The Year for his third studio album, Growin’ Up. The album hit the very tops of Billboard’s country charts, and came within a single position place of dominating the overall Hot 200 listings; no surprise, then, that it topped tonight’s tabulations, too. Wilson, meanwhile, won for both Female Vocalist Of The Year and New Artist—the one-two punch of last year’s Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ and this year’s Bell Bottom Country clearly securing her spot as a rising talent on the scene.

Lainey Wilson - Heart Like A Truck (Official Music Video)

Other winners at tonight’s awards included Cody Johnson, who snagged two awards for “’Til You Can’t,” Chris Stapleton as Male Vocalist Of The Year, and, of course, everyone in the audience who managed to survive watching Peyton Manning do “banter.”

You can see the full list of winners at the 2022 CMAs below.

[via CNN]

Entertainer Of The Year: Luke Combs

Single Of The Year: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Album Of The Year: Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Song Of The Year: “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Female Vocalist Of The Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist Of The Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group Of The Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo Of The Year: Brothers Osborne

Musical Event Of The Year: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Musician Of The Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video Of The Year: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

New Artist Of The Year: Lainey Wilson