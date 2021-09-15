It’s hard to believe that the 2010s were something of a renaissance for original programming at Comedy Central. Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, and Kroll Show became sketch comedy powerhouses as Nathan For You and Review blurred the lines between mockumentaries and reality TV. The network even found time to launch original sitcoms, like Broad City and Workaholics that grew beyond their cult followings.

Advertisement

Today though, Comedy Central, is playing second fiddle to its corporate overlords, who are doing everything they can to get people to watch Paramount+. This means South Park fans will have to use their parents’ ‌Paramount+ accounts to watch those 12 original movies, which sound a bit like those Star Wars and Marvel Simpsons specials that definitely don’t exist after their premiere dates. So, as Comedy Central settles into its current state as a repository for Office and South Park reruns, they now have another show to air on weekday afternoons: Seinfeld.

Earlier today, Comedy Central announced that Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer would be making the move from TBS on October 9. In a press release, the network wrote:

“Comedy Central is the new linear home of Seinfeld in a deal with MTV Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Beginning October 1, 2021, the full library of all 180 Seinfeld episodes will leave its long-time home on TBS and start airing on Comedy Central. The festivus-ivities start with the top favorite episodes as voted on by the fans in a countdown stunt on Saturday, October 9 with the series to begin airing on Comedy Central on Monday, October 11.



Viacom even got Jerry to cut a weird promo in which he defiantly declares his sitcom apartment to be the real comedy central. Great stuff.



Obviously, Seinfeld will share space with the seemingly never-ending marathons of South Park, Futurama, and The Office, broken up by the few originals the network has, like The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Maybe Seinfeld can become Comedy Central’s Ridiculousness. In the meantime, Comedy Central’s programming block could seriously benefit from some variety.