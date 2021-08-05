MTV Entertainment Studios has unveiled an expansive, $900 million deal with South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which includes extending the adult animated series on Comedy Central through its 30th season. Not to mention, Paramount+ will receive a whopping 14 South Park movies, with the first two out this fall. Boy, do these animators have their work cut out for them.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+ said in a press release . “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+ .”

Running on Comedy Central since 1997 and soon entering its 25th season, the network has renewed the series through 30 seasons, which is just, a lot. (But still: Simpsons did it. ) This means Cartman , Stan, and Kyle will be around until at least 2027, with a few more chances to kill off Kenny again.



“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone, adding that the channel’s current owners, ViacomCBS, were “immediately supportive” of the unorthodox way South Park has been produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. “ We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, Stone and Parker consider the first two films hitting the streamer as “one big story broken into halves.” While the series is no stranger to creating specials, like the two hour-long ones they made during quarantine, this fall’s film release will be the first South Park movie since 1999 ’ s musical South Park: Bigger, Longer, And Uncut.