Netflix seemed to have prepared in advance for the winter days spent indoors while attempting to avoid the COVID surge again, because there are plenty of exciting titles coming to the streamer in February. The biggest is Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ series based on the true story of Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German heiress to scam New York City’s elite.
Netflix is also bringing back Love Is Blind for a second season. So, get ready for a new slew of pod couples decide if they’re really ready to marry someone they met through a wall without knowing what they look like. And in case a new season isn’t enough, Netflix is also premiering Love Is Blind: Japan. It’s the second international version of the show, the first being Love Is Blind: Brazil.
In case neither of those things are for you, how about some horror? Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, starring Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher alongside Sarah Yarkin, premieres in February, too. This sequel takes place years after the first movie (the other sequels aren’t canonical in this story), with Leatherface survivor Sally Hardesty (played by Olwen Fouéré this time around) facing off against him again.
What’s arriving to Netflix in February 2022?
Available February 1:
My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Available February 2:
Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 3:
Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 4:
Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 8:
Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
Available February 9:
Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 10:
Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 11:
Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 12:
Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 14:
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 15:
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 16:
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 17:
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 18:
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 20:
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 21:
Halloween (2007)
Available February 22:
Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 23:
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
UFO — NETFLIX FILM
Available February 24:
Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 25:
Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
Restless — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 28:
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
What is leaving Netflix in February 2022?
Leaving February 1:
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving February 8:
Polaroid
Leaving February 9:
Hitler - A Career
Leaving February 15:
Studio 54
Leaving February 16:
Drunk Parents
Leaving February 19:
Good Time
Leaving February 20:
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving February 25:
No Escape
Leaving February 26:
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving February 28:
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers