Netflix seemed to have prepared in advance for the winter days spent indoors while attempting to avoid the COVID surge again, because there are plenty of exciting titles coming to the streamer in February. The biggest is Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ series based on the true story of Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German heiress to scam New York City’s elite.



Advertisement

Netflix is also bringing back Love Is Blind for a second season. So, get ready for a new slew of pod couples decide if they’re really ready to marry someone they met through a wall without knowing what they look like. And in case a new season isn’t enough, Netflix is also premiering Love Is Blind: Japan. It’s the second international version of the show, the first being Love Is Blind: Brazil.

In case neither of those things are for you, how about some horror? Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, starring Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher alongside Sarah Yarkin, premieres in February, too. This sequel takes place years after the first movie (the other sequels aren’t canonical in this story), with Leatherface survivor Sally Hardesty (played by Olwen Fouéré this time around) facing off against him again.



What’s arriving to Netflix in February 2022?

Available February 1:

My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Available February 2:

Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 3:

Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 4:

Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 8:

Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY

Available February 9:

Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 10:

Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 11:

Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM

Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 12:

Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 14:

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 15:

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 16:

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 17:

Erax — NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 18:

The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 20:

Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 21:

Halloween (2007)

Available February 22:

Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 23:

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

UFO — NETFLIX FILM

Available February 24:

Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 25:

Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES

Restless — NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 28:

My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

What is leaving Netflix in February 2022?

Leaving February 1:

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving February 8:

Polaroid

Leaving February 9:

Hitler - A Career

Leaving February 15:

Studio 54

Leaving February 16:

Drunk Parents

Leaving February 19:

Good Time

Leaving February 20:

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving February 25:

No Escape

Leaving February 26:

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving February 28:

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

