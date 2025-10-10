Time is up for Countdown and Butterfly on Prime Video

Some bad news from Prime Video today: Both Countdown and Butterfly have been axed after one season as the streamer continues to evaluate its slate of newly launched scripted series. August also saw the cancellation of YA drama Motorheads, while We Were Liars, Overcompensating, and Ballard escaped the blade this time around.

Countdown starred Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles, Euphoria‘s Eric Dane, and All Rise‘s Jessica Camacho in a race against time to uncover a nefarious plot and save Los Angeles. Though we won’t have that Ackles-led task force to step in the next time a major metropolitan area is threatened, the actor is still saving the day for Prime Video in other ways. Chaos Machine, the production company he founded with his wife Danneel Ackles, has a first look deal with the streamer, and he’s set to reprise his role as Soldier Boy in the fifth and final season of The Boys (alongside his old Supernatural buddies Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins) next year. He’ll also anchor upcoming The Boys spin-off prequel, Vought Rising.

Spy thriller Butterfly starred Daniel Dae Kim as a former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea, who finds himself on the run from a deadly foe (Reina Hardesty) as the consequences of a past decision come back to haunt him. The series was inspired by Arash Amel’s graphic novel series of the same name, and also starred Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, and more.

All of this comes from Deadline, which notes that these cancellations weren’t foregone conclusions. Both shows broke into the Nielsen top 10 for Streaming Originals—Countdown at number eight and Butterfly at number six. Countdown has also remained on Prime Video’s Top 10 list since its finale over a month ago, where it currently sits in the tenth position. The streaming wars are cutthroat; sometimes, all it takes is the flap of a butterfly’s wing to determine a series’ fate.