Prime Video cancels YA drama Motorheads
Producers have vowed to shop the single-season series—which saw Ryan Phillippe mentor a young cast that included Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo—to other streamers.Motorheads, Screenshot: YouTube
Motorheads has run out of gas, it seems, as Deadline reports that the Prime Video YA series has just been canceled by the Amazon-owned streaming service. Featuring Ryan Phillippe in its top-billed spot—but mostly fixated on the antics of Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo as twins who get involved in the world of small-town street racing in order to find out about their long-absent father—the series lasted for just a single season on the streamer.