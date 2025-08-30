Prime Video cancels YA drama Motorheads

Motorheads has run out of gas, it seems, as Deadline reports that the Prime Video YA series has just been canceled by the Amazon-owned streaming service. Featuring Ryan Phillippe in its top-billed spot—but mostly fixated on the antics of Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo as twins who get involved in the world of small-town street racing in order to find out about their long-absent father—the series lasted for just a single season on the streamer.

The show’s creators aren’t necessarily taking the situation sitting down, though: Deadline notes that producers for the series (created by former All American and One Tree Hill producer John A. Norris) have gotten permission from Amazon to shop the show around to other possible buyers. (God knows what the Blue Book value is on a lightly-used Prime Video cast-off, but we can’t fault the optimism.) Executive producer Jason Seagraves issued a statement today, saying he and his team “Set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together,” and that, “Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.”

Motorheads got decent reviews—albeit from a pretty small crew of critics. (Blame that “impossibly low audience awareness,” we guess.) The series, which also starred Nathalie Kelley, Uriah Shelton, and Nicolas Cantu, dropped its ten extant episodes back on May 20, 2025.