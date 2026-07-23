This canine won't settle in full Coyote Vs. Acme trailer

Wile E. Coyote’s day in court is almost here, and he’s not leaving until he gets what he’s owed. That’s not just financial compensation; if it were, he’d probably take the settlement that John Cena is offering him. No, the Acme Corporation must be held accountable for the repeated failure of its products. How many times can you start the fuse on a stack of dynamite, only to have the fuse box itself detonate in your face, before it starts to be the responsibility of the company making such a faulty product?

This is exactly what Will Forte argues on behalf of his client in the latest trailer for Coyote Vs. Acme, which debuts this morning ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. Forte’s character may not be the most scrupulous—he’s the kind of personal injury lawyer who advertises on late-night television—but he’s on the side of the downtrodden in this clip. Coyote Vs. Acme also stars Lana Condor and Tone Bell, but there are some other faces you might recognize in the trailer who aren’t named in the movie’s press release, like John Early and Luis Guzmán.

The screenplay comes from Samy Burch, best known for writing the Todd Haynes film May December. Like that film, Burch sought to make Coyote Vs. Acme a tonal blend, telling Empire (via Syfy) “We wanted to treat the premise very seriously, as if it were a straightforward legal thriller. We wanted it to be very character-foxed and for there to be moments where you get so caught up in the emotion of it, then remember: ‘This is a film about a cartoon coyote suing a company whose products keep blowing him up.'” And that film about a cartoon coyote suing a company whose products keep blowing him up arrives in theaters on August 28.

