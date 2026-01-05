One Battle After Another, The Pitt take top prizes at Critics Choice Awards

Timothée Chalamet and Jessie Buckley both got some more good news about their potential Oscar chances.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 5, 2026 | 9:35am
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
The 2025-2026 awards season had its first major event of the latter year last night. On Sunday, the 31st Critics Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica and broadcast on E! and USA, and the critics had good news for One Battle After Another and Frankenstein, in particular. The former film snagged the awards for both Best Picture and Best Director, though both supporting actor contenders Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro lost out to Frankenstein‘s Jacob Elordi. The Guillermo del Toro-directed film also snagged the awards for production design, costume design, and make up. 

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet earned another victory in his year-long campaign for Marty Supreme, which sure looks good for the rest of his awards season hopes. Jessie Buckley of Hamnet took home the award for Best Actress, potentially cementing her as the frontrunner of the category for the rest of the season, while Amy Madigan of Weapons woke up Monday morning with a Critics Choice Award of her own. 

On the TV side of things, The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence continue their own dominant streaks that began at the Emmy Awards in September. Jimmy Kimmel Live! and South Park, two shows that have frequently been in the news this year for their skirmishes with the Trump administration, took home trophies for Best Talk Show and Best Animated Series, respectively. You can check out the entire list of winners below. 

Best Picture

One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good 

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia 

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value 

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another 

Best Young Actor / Actress

Miles Caton – Sinners
Everett Blunck – The Plague
Cary Christopher – Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl 

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Zach Cregger – Weapons
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Will Tracy – Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet 

Best Casting and Ensemble

Francine Maisler – Sinners
Nina Gold – Hamnet
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good 

Best Cinematography

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
Claudio Miranda – F1
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Best Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione – F1
Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners 

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good 

Best Hair and Makeup

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein
Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good 

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman 

Best Stunt Design

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another
Andy Gill – Sinners
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2 

Best Comedy

The Naked Gun
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
Sirat
Belén

Best Song

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good 

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Hans Zimmer – F1
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Max Richter – Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

 

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners
Laia Casanovas – Sirat
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare 

Best Drama Series

The Pitt
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
Pluribus
Severance
Task 

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

 

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman – Severance
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever
Tom Pelphrey – Task

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock 

Best Comedy Series

The Studio
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Alexander Skarsgard – Murderbot 

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth 

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This 

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend 

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning 

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead 

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence 

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

South Park
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 

Best Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Saturday Night Live 

Best Comedy Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

 

