One Battle After Another, The Pitt take top prizes at Critics Choice Awards Timothée Chalamet and Jessie Buckley both got some more good news about their potential Oscar chances.

The 2025-2026 awards season had its first major event of the latter year last night. On Sunday, the 31st Critics Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica and broadcast on E! and USA, and the critics had good news for One Battle After Another and Frankenstein, in particular. The former film snagged the awards for both Best Picture and Best Director, though both supporting actor contenders Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro lost out to Frankenstein‘s Jacob Elordi. The Guillermo del Toro-directed film also snagged the awards for production design, costume design, and make up.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet earned another victory in his year-long campaign for Marty Supreme, which sure looks good for the rest of his awards season hopes. Jessie Buckley of Hamnet took home the award for Best Actress, potentially cementing her as the frontrunner of the category for the rest of the season, while Amy Madigan of Weapons woke up Monday morning with a Critics Choice Award of her own.

On the TV side of things, The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence continue their own dominant streaks that began at the Emmy Awards in September. Jimmy Kimmel Live! and South Park, two shows that have frequently been in the news this year for their skirmishes with the Trump administration, took home trophies for Best Talk Show and Best Animated Series, respectively. You can check out the entire list of winners below.

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor / Actress

Miles Caton – Sinners

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl