One Battle After Another, The Pitt take top prizes at Critics Choice Awards

Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Zach Cregger – Weapons
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Will Tracy – Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Casting and Ensemble
Francine Maisler – Sinners
Nina Gold – Hamnet
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Best Cinematography
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
Claudio Miranda – F1
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
Best Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Best Editing
Stephen Mirrione – F1
Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners
Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good
Best Hair and Makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein
Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman
Best Stunt Design
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another
Andy Gill – Sinners
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare
Best Animated Feature
KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Comedy
The Naked Gun
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
Best Foreign Language Film
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
Sirat
Belén
Best Song
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Hans Zimmer – F1
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Max Richter – Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Best Sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners
Laia Casanovas – Sirat
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare
Best Drama Series
The Pitt
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Best Comedy Series
The Studio
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Alexander Skarsgard – Murderbot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Best Limited Series
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Movie Made for Television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Best Foreign Language Series
Squid Game
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
When No One Sees Us
Best Animated Series
South Park
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Best Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Saturday Night Live
Best Comedy Special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem