Linda Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees takes center stage in first Crystal Lake teaser

The Friday The 13th prequel series arrives on Peacock in October.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 13, 2026 | 3:46pm
Screenshot: Peacock/YouTube
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Linda Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees takes center stage in first Crystal Lake teaser

Though the face of the Friday The 13th franchise is Jason Voorhees, he is famously not the original killer in the series (as anyone who ever ends up on the phone with a Ghostface will hopefully remember). It was his mother, Pamela, seeking vengeance after her son drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. Though she kind of does tell her story in the original Friday The 13th movie, she’s really getting the origin story treatment with Crystal Lake, the series coming to Peacock this autumn. The streamer shared the first public footage from the series this afternoon, showing Linda Cardellini stepping into Pamela’s bangs. 

The footage doesn’t reveal too much about what the series plot is going to be—though Friday The 13th fans probably have a pretty good idea already—but it does make good use of the classic “children’s song played for creeps” soundtrack choice familiar to horror trailers. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cardellini acknowledges that she came to the horror genre fairly late in her career, explaining, “Then as time went on, those roles started coming to me and they were these large, juicy, crazy, fun things to play.” Sounds like the kind of role Cardellini likes to play!

Crystal Lake premieres on Peacock on October 15. 

 
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