Linda Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees takes center stage in first Crystal Lake teaser The Friday The 13th prequel series arrives on Peacock in October.

Though the face of the Friday The 13th franchise is Jason Voorhees, he is famously not the original killer in the series (as anyone who ever ends up on the phone with a Ghostface will hopefully remember). It was his mother, Pamela, seeking vengeance after her son drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. Though she kind of does tell her story in the original Friday The 13th movie, she’s really getting the origin story treatment with Crystal Lake, the series coming to Peacock this autumn. The streamer shared the first public footage from the series this afternoon, showing Linda Cardellini stepping into Pamela’s bangs.