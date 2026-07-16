Warner Bros. coasts on World Cup fever by dropping teaser for first new Daffy Duck short in years

The history of Looney Tunes shorts in the modern era is a spotty and haphazard one, as Warner Bros. very occasionally deigns to commission a new one to accompany one of its kids movies, or, occasionally, to live in perpetuity on a DVD. (Consider this your reminder that Chuck Jones’ final Coyote and Roadrunner short, Chariots Of Fur, arrived as late as 1994, when it was attached to Macaulay Culkin’s Richie Rich.) Still, for as much as CEO David Zaslav’s treatment of the legendary brand might have rankled fans in more modern years, the reaction to said treatment has also made it clear that there’s still affection kicking around for Bugs, Daffy, Elmer, and their ilk—which goes some way toward explaining the release of a new trailer today for Daffy Season, a soccer-themed short that Warner originally rolled out at the Annecy International Film Festival earlier this month.

We can’t help but note how weird the timing around all this is: Although the short (in which Eric Bauza’s Daffy gets violently jealous of all the attention his friends are paying to soccer) is getting a promotional push during the actual running of the World Cup, it won’t get its much wider release until November, when it’ll be attached to the new CGI Cat In The Hat movie. (Meanwhile, you might remember that an actual Looney Tunes movie is coming out in August, but since Coyote Vs. Acme is being released via Ketchup Entertainment after getting Zaslav’d all to hell over the last few years, it presumably couldn’t score the right to run with the Looney short.) All of which means this very World Cup-coded (if not officially World Cup-branded) short will be rolling out a brisk five months after the tournament has ended. Seems weird!

Meanwhile, we’re also a tad fixated on the fact that the trailer released today doesn’t seem to have any actual jokes in it, instead focusing on “Soccer, soccer, soccer”; we can only hope they’re reserving the actual gags for the release. Daffy Season was directed by Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve and written by Jenny Jaffe, and sports an animation style with a notably more 3D look to it, as opposed to last year’s more traditional-looking theatrical feature The Day The Earth Blew Up.