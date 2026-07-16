Warner Bros. coasts on World Cup fever by dropping teaser for first new Daffy Duck short in years
Daffy Season sees Eric Bauza's take on the classic cartoon getting p.o.'d that "Soccer Season" has usurped "Duck Season."Daffy Season, Image: Warner Bros.
The history of Looney Tunes shorts in the modern era is a spotty and haphazard one, as Warner Bros. very occasionally deigns to commission a new one to accompany one of its kids movies, or, occasionally, to live in perpetuity on a DVD. (Consider this your reminder that Chuck Jones’ final Coyote and Roadrunner short, Chariots Of Fur, arrived as late as 1994, when it was attached to Macaulay Culkin’s Richie Rich.) Still, for as much as CEO David Zaslav’s treatment of the legendary brand might have rankled fans in more modern years, the reaction to said treatment has also made it clear that there’s still affection kicking around for Bugs, Daffy, Elmer, and their ilk—which goes some way toward explaining the release of a new trailer today for Daffy Season, a soccer-themed short that Warner originally rolled out at the Annecy International Film Festival earlier this month.