Tubi is happy to have the Looney Tunes shorts Warner Bros. dumped
While it hasn't had any conversations to date, the streamer would be happy to license Coyote Vs. Acme, too.Screenshot: Looney Tunes/Tubi
Finally, Looney Tunes has found a home that won’t put an anvil over its head whenever some shiny, new thing arrives. The classic cartoon was consistently mistreated under its Warner Bros. Discovery stewardship. Original films The Day The Earth Blew Up and Coyote Vs. Acme were both sloughed off to independent distributor Ketchup Entertainment (after WBD tried to cancel the latter entirely, drawing a major backlash from the animation community), and in March, the company pulled the classic Looney Tunes library from HBO Max entirely. That’s when Tubi stepped in. In August, the free, ad-supported streamer secured 789 classic Looney Tunes shorts that would otherwise have been locked in WBD’s vault for god knows how long. That’s every short the company would release—some 200 remain on WBD’s shelf due to “cultural sensitivities,” which Samuel Harowitz, Tubi’s head of acquisitions, told Vulture was “a Warner Bros. Discovery decision.” The shorts Tubi did acquire range from 1930s-era black and white cartoons to segments from the early ’90s.