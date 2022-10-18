One could argue that this modern era where politicians openly lie and cheat and steal with absolutely no repercussions (to say nothing of, you know, the pandemic or January 6) has made political comedy news like Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show irrelevant, but Weekend Update is still inexplicably popular and Comedy Central is actively looking for a new host to take over The Daily Show once Trevor Noah leaves rather than packing up the set and calling it a day, so what do we know?

And according to a Deadline report, Comedy Central isn’t just looking for one host… it might be looking for two or three. Rather than giving one of Noah’s old correspondents the call up to the big leagues, the network might get a few of them to serve as co-hosts on a Weekend Update-style panel rather than having one single host. The advantages seem pretty obvious: Multiple hosts could play off of each other rather than having everything depend on the personality of one person, they wouldn’t have to completely reboot the entire show if one host decided to abruptly announce they were leaving without telling anyone ahead of time, and it reemphasizes the brand over the host—which is good in a gross, corporate, pro-capitalist sense, a.k.a. the best kind of sense.

Deadline floats the duo of correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic as “one possibility,” but it doesn’t sound like they’re specifically frontrunners any more than any other combination of correspondents. Nobody asked us (and not just because our answer would be “you’re still doing The Daily Show?”), but they should have a dedicated lineup for each day of the week so you get a slightly different show every night. But, again, nobody asked us and they probably won’t do that.