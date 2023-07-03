You’ve heard of existential Barbie, now get ready for millennial angst Barney. Greta Gerwig’s hyper-pink project may be the year’s biggest Product Movie, but Intellectual Property that’s actually just “stuff” is having a moment. Toy company Mattel knows this and is planning to capitalize on it . They’ve got Gerwig’s Barbie. They’ve got Lena Dunham’s Polly Pocket. They’ve got J.J. Abrams’ Hot Wheels. And they’ve got Daniel Kaluuya’s long-gestating Barney (yes, the big purple dinosaur).

In a new New Yorker profile, Barney is the project Mattel exec Kevin McKeon “seemed most excited about,” per the outlet. The film is described as a “surrealistic,” “A24-type” film in the style of Charlie Kaufman or Spike Jonze. “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.” McKeon says. “It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art.”

Kaluuya, an Oscar-winning actor, has indicated that he wants to step behind the camera more frequently with his 59% Productions banner. Early in his career, he both starred in Skins and co-wrote some episodes; his first feature as a screenwriter, The Kitchen, is slated to premiere on Netflix. His Barney project has been in the works since at least 2019, and was still in “early development” when he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter back in July 2022.

“Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true?” Kaluuya explained in 2020. “I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed.”

Daniel Kaluuya + Barney + millennial angst is not the only odd combo Mattel has in the tank. Per The New Yorker, there’s an American Girl movie described as “Booksmart meets Bill & Ted” and a Magic 8 Ball horror-comedy from Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden. There are ideas for a Gremlins-esque Halloween movie about Boglins and an “intense sports drama about this cheating scandal in competitive fishing” based on Bass Fishin’. All told, there are 45 Mattel projects currently in the works.