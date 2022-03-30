Netflix will release Daniel Kaluuya’s dystopian drama The Kitchen next year. The Get Out star co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Murtagh (American Animals), and he’ll also produce the movie. Kibwe Tavares, who helped develop the story, is set to direct, with Michael Fassbender (The Snowman) executive producing.



Here’s the synopsis:



The Kitchen is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it’s London’s last village harboring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It’s here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.

Top Boy’s Kane Robinson, also known as the rapper Kano, will play Izi. Jedaiah Robinson will co-star as Benji. The Kitchen will film on location in London and Paris.

“In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs—kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it,” reads a statement from Kaluuya. “I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance, and care of London.”

While Kaluuya is better known for being in front of the camera, earning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Judas And The Black Messiah, he was previously a writer on the teen drama series Skins in the 2000s. He was also a cast member with other future breakouts including Dev Patel and Nicholas Hoult.

Kaluuya recently reunited with Get Out director Jordan Peele for Nope, to be released on July 22. He’s also reprising his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is anticipated this November.