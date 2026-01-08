David Byrne honors teenage melodrama with "Drivers License" cover The former Talking Head shared a cover of Oliva Rodrigo's debut single for its fifth anniversary.

It’s been five years since Olivia Rodrigo became a major pop star practically overnight with the release of her debut single “Drivers License.” The song is sung from the POV of a presumably teenage girl (Rodrigo was 17 when it debuted) who just got her driver’s license and is now driving around reminiscing about her ex and all the plans they had made for their future. The song was a huge hit in part because it was an experience people recognized, even if their days of being 17 were far behind them. Case in point: the 73-year-old musician and former Talking Head David Byrne just put his own spin on the track for its fifth anniversary.