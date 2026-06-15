Only Murders In The Building adds a whopping 22 guest stars to a star-studded ensemble

How many actors from the British Isles are too many for an American TV comedy? Apparently, we’ll find out when Only Murders In The Building returns later this year. Hulu’s award-winning series, known for pulling off some great guest stars, is going all out for its London-set sixth season, with—wait for it—at least 22 new additions. That’s enough people to fill up a whole damn wing of the Arconia.

However, our favorite podcasting trio isn’t even on the Upper West Side when the show returns, at least not for a while. As a refresher: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will jet off across the pond to figure out who killed Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) at the end of season five and why. Even though Cinda technically died inside their New York City building in the finale, we learn she was investigating a mystery about a distressed British woman.

When Mabel, Charles, and Oliver go to London, they’re about to bump into a huge roster of UK stars. Get ready for the name drops; because joining season six are David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Richard Ayoade, Kathryn Hunter, Adrian Lukis, Simone Ashley, Martin Freeman, Anjana Vasan, Derek Jakobi, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Lesley Nicol, Jane Horrocks, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan.

It’s still to be seen whether anyone is playing themselves, as previous OMITB guest stars like Sting, Matthew Broderick, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Mel Brooks, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Scott Bakula, and Hank Azaria have done over the years. Let’s hope that series co-creators Martin and John Hoffman don’t forget to bring back recurring stars like Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Nathan Lane, either.

Only Murders In The Building season six will premiere later in 2026.