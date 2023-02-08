25 DC characters we really want to see in the DCU

At the end of January, after months of speculation, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced the ambitious first phase of their new DC film and TV slate. Officially titled Chapter One: “Gods And Monsters,” it’s a massive list of projects, including everything from a new Superman film to a Creature Commandos series, and many other things in between.

Obviously, we don’t yet know the full breadth of each of these stories, but with every new incarnation of DC live-action comes the chance to integrate more heroes, villains, and antiheroes into the fold. With that in mind, here are 25 characters who’ve never made a big-screen impact that could fit right in as part of Gunn’s brave new cinematic world of DC.