Paramount kills Dexter Babies, despite previously renewing it

Operating with the merciless instincts of a born killer—who nevertheless has the courtesy to think in constant and full sentences of quirky and charming narration—Paramount has struck an unsuspecting target today, announcing that it’s canceling Dexter prequel series Original Sin despite having already granted the streaming show a second season. Per Variety, news of the kill comes even as Dexter sequel series Dexter: Resurrection is apparently being prepped for a second season; it’s hard not to examine the fiscal blood spatter here and conclude that the recently merged studio looked at its abundance of Dexters, decided it needed to take one down to the ol’ plastic-coated room, and opted to save the one with way more Michael C. Hall.

Original Sin, which ran from December of last year through February of this one on Paramount+ (With SHOWTIME!), got its renewal notice back in April, promising more early adventures for Dexter (Patrick Gibson), Deb (Molly Brown), and Harry (Christian Slater) Morgan, as the young Dexter first learned to take his Dark Passenger out on safe and responsible joy rides. The series was followed in July by Resurrection, which brought back Hall (who also performed narration duties on Original Sin) to reveal that Old Dexter had once again improbably survived an on-screen death, only to end up right back in the murder factory again, gosh dang it. Both series were led by Clyde Phillips, who originally developed Dexter for TV, and who has performed the neat trick of getting credit pretty much exclusively for the seasons of the old show that people actually liked.

Interestingly, Variety notes that, despite having been renewed four months ago, no actual forward movement had happened on Original Sin in that time. That same period, of course, also saw Paramount successfully sell itself out to Skydance, bringing in a new slate of execs to oversee its TV production; said executives apparently preferred Original Flavor Dexter to Dexter Babies, sealing the prequel series’ doom.