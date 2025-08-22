Paramount kills Dexter Babies, despite previously renewing it
Prequel series Dexter: Original Sin has had its renewal yanked away from it, as Paramount is reportedly more interested in Michael C. Hall's Dexter: Resurrection.Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater in Dexter: Original Sin, Photo: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Operating with the merciless instincts of a born killer—who nevertheless has the courtesy to think in constant and full sentences of quirky and charming narration—Paramount has struck an unsuspecting target today, announcing that it’s canceling Dexter prequel series Original Sin despite having already granted the streaming show a second season. Per Variety, news of the kill comes even as Dexter sequel series Dexter: Resurrection is apparently being prepped for a second season; it’s hard not to examine the fiscal blood spatter here and conclude that the recently merged studio looked at its abundance of Dexters, decided it needed to take one down to the ol’ plastic-coated room, and opted to save the one with way more Michael C. Hall.