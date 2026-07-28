Dexter takes Manhattan in first look at Dexter: Resurrection season 2 The famed killer played by Michael C. Hall returns for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection later this year.

Like a murderous Sister Act II, Dexter is back in the stab-it. Returning for the second season of the long-running franchise’s latest revival series, Dexter: Resurrection, the conflicted yet virtuosic serial killer is headed to the Big Apple to take on two killers, “one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated,” says the press release. But more tantalizing for the Dexter faithful than another stab-happy psycho, Michael C. Hall’s beloved character will also be powering through a midlife crisis. Aside from presumably buying a phallic automobile, growing a soul patch, and getting into crypto, Dexter’s existential dilemma means facing the ghosts of serial killers past, with beloved (and dead) characters making their supernatural return to gnaw at his conscience.

But until Dexter makes his grand return later this year, please enjoy these first look images, which include Dexter baffled by test tubes as dear (and dead) day Harry (James Remar) coaches from afar, and Dexter trying to stick a whole leg in a garbage bag, something you’d think he’d be a pro at by now.

Dexter: Resurrection sees the return of Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington, and James Remar. Also joining the terror are Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Brian Cox.

Dexter: Resurrection begins streaming later this year on Paramount+.