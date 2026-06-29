Dexter: Resurrection is trusting the B in apartment 23, again Krysten Ritter is Big Apple-bound for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection

If Dexter can resurrect, then why can’t Krysten Ritter? Per Deadline, Ritter is returning for another season of Dexter: Resurrection, despite—and, uh, spoiler alert for anyone reading a newswire about Dexter: Resurrection without having seen the first season—her character, “Lady Vengeance,” died in season one. Vengeance, a sommelier who moonlights as a serial killer (where do these people get the energy for this hobby?), was killed in prison, making the nature of her return another mystery for Michael C. Hall’s infamous serial killer to unravel. Obviously, given the title of the series and how frequently the main character has supposedly died and returned, we shouldn’t take Ritter’s character’s death as reason to keep her off television. Season one of Resurrection already saw the return of fan-favorite antagonists Arthur “Trinity Killer” Mitchell (John Lithgow), whom Dexter killed with a hammer in the 2000s, and Miguel Prado (Jimmy Smits), strangled by Dexter in season three. Both returned as hallucinations last season, along with James Doakes (Erik King), whose return to the Dexterverse coincided with the character becoming a popular meme, and Dexter’s serial-killing dead dad, Harry (James Remar).