Sometimes, you’re already thinking about killing your husband, and then a handsome young buck with blue eyes and a previous assault charge runs into you at your secret beach spot. So begins the upcoming neo-noir from Neil LaBute, Out Of The Blue, which stars Diane Kruger as a straying wife who convinces her mister-stress (Ray Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s son) to murder her husband (Hank Azaria). Labute is clearly nothing if not true to genre—a love affair mixed with a murder plot is about as neo-noir as it gets.

In Out Of The Blue, Kruger plays Marilyn, a coiffed and courteous housewife who meets Connor Bates (Nicholson), one day while strolling the rocky yet pristine beach. Connor is a bright-eyed young thing fresh out of jail for assault, and a few stolen flirty glances mark the beginning of a hot and heavy affair between the two.

Marilyn tells Connor she has a husband, but not that her husband is Connor’s own probation officer. She also doesn’t disclose she has it in her mind to hire someone to murder him. But after a salacious tryst at the library where Conor works that leaves both on sexually-charged edge, Marilyn finally (presumably) pops the question. “If we do this, then it’s forever,” Connor tells Marilyn over the phone. “I agree,” she responds while taking a dramatic bath. And they’re off to the mariticide races!

Although the small noir touches (dark stairways! partial nudity! phone conversations in diner corner booths!) add to the intrigue of the new film from Quiver Productions, there’s certainly some canned material as well. A baby-face mask worn by an intruder is a less-memorable Happy Death Day rip-off, and the “no one would ever actually say this” sexualized tone of the dialogue sometimes leans more 365 Days than Blue Velvet. But if anything (and maybe this is just the Heat 2 excitement talking) Hank Azaria in anything resembling a crime drama is more than enough to pique some interest. After all, this is coming from a writer who saw The Smurfs in theaters just to hear his voice.

Out Of The Blue will premiere in theaters on August 26.