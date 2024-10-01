Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing 120 new sexual assault allegations 25 of the new accusers were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, one as young as nine years old

In a staggering new update to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ already harrowing indictment, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee just revealed that he’s representing 120 new clients with assault allegations against the disgraced mogul dating back 20 years. According to the lawyer, these new allegations include “​​violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors.”

Among this new group—who join already-vocal accusers including Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard and Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura—the lawyer says 62% identify as African American and 25 were minors at the time the incidents occurred; one was as young as nine years old. The accusers hail from 25 different states, with incidents cited as early as 1991.

But Buzbee, who previously represented victims in high-profile cases like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and Astroworld tragedy, isn’t just going after Combs. “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said during a news conference, as reported by NBC News. “Many powerful people … many dirty secrets,” he continued of the allegations, adding that his team had “collected pictures, video, texts.”

He continued: “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure we are right before we do that… These names will shock you.” Apparently, Buzbee has already had more than 3,000 individuals come to his office with their own allegations against Combs and plans to begin filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days.

Of course, lawyers for Combs vehemently deny these allegations. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” the rapper’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, said in a statement. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. In his indictment last month, the producer was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.