Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 1. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Marvel Studios: Legends: The Ten Rings (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Ahead of the Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings theaters-only premiere on September 3, a new episode of Disney+’s documentary series Marvel Studios: Legends will take a deep dive into the Ten Rings, a notorious criminal organization from the comic books associated with The Mandarin. Legends usually acts as a refresher of the important Marvel Cinematic Universe moments, but this outing will offer insights into what to expect from the Simu Liu-led movie.

Regular coverage

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.):

Wild cards

How To Be A Cowboy (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This six-episode documentary series centers on professional bull rider Dale Brisby, who uses his expertise to train the next generation of cowboys at the Radiator Ranch in Texas. Brisby, who started his career in 1987, set up a YouTube channel to show off his skills. A ranch manager and rodeo star, he’s also already a social media sensation with a love of catchphrases. Let’s see if this will turn into the the new Tiger King.

Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Brian Knappenberger, this five-part docuseries examines America’s history as divided by before 9/11 and after. The limited series chronicles the catastrophic events of September 11, 2001, which kickstarted the long war with Afghanistan. It features interviews with former CIA members, U.S. military veterans, Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, members of the Afghan government, Afghan warlords, and Afghan civilians, as well as the survivors of the 9/11 attacks themselves.