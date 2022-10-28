[Note: This story contains spoilers for WandaVision.]

Paul Bettany is set to potentially return to the small-screen side of the MCU, with Deadline reporting that development has begun on a new Disney+ series centered on his robot good guy Vision—reportedly titled Vision Quest.

Bettany was, of course, one half of the streaming service’s first big MCU success story, last year’s WandaVision. And while that series ended by returning Viz to his status as one of the big casualties of the Avengers’ battle with Thanos, it also established a pretty easy way to bring Bettany and the character back, what with there being a rebuilt version of him, with all his old memories, now running around the TV corners of the MCU.

Vision Quest isn’t just a somewhat appropriative punny title, either: It’s the name of a famous run from West Coast Avengers in the mid- ’80s that set up a bunch of the plot beats that WandaVision ended up importing into the MCU—namely, the idea that the domestic tranquility Wanda and Vision had found in the preceding years was, at least in part, an illusion created by dark magics. (Around about the same time, Vision was rebuilt as an emotionless, all-white new version of himself, so, yeah, it’s pretty clear where a lot of this is coming from.)

As with the Agatha Harkness show also in the works, Vision Quest is reportedly being developed under the aegis of WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer. The show is apparently opening a writers room next week; meanwhile, Deadline reports that there’s “ a possibility” that Bettany’s co-star Elizabeth Olsen might make some kind of appearance in the series—which would be pretty wild, given how the aftermath of WandaVision ended up shaking out in the wider MCU.