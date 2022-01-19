Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Hawkeye (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): It’s been almost a month since Hawkeye wrapped its first (and probably only) season, but Marvel isn’t letting go just yet. The new episode of anthology docuseries Marvel Studios Assembled will take viewers behind the scenes of filming the show. It will feature interviews with cast members Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox, as well as guest actors Florence Pugh and Vincent D’Onofrio, among others. Series creator Jonathan Igla, along with the crew, discusses the idea behind bringing Kate Bishop to live-action. And hopefully, they’ll discuss Wilson Fisk’s agenda and how Hawkeye is also the set-up for Maya Lopez’s spin-off series, Echo.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The reality series inexplicably returns for its third season. Perhaps the first and second seasons both being released during the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, respectively, might have something to do with it. Season three was also filmed in a mansion on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Too Hot To Handle is hosted by virtual assistant Lana. The 10 participants are placed together in the house for four weeks and are forbidden to touch in any way—no kissing or sexual contact. The contestants go through various workshops and challenges, and the emerging winner goes home with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced each time a rule is broken.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The six-episode food docuseries explores Mexican gastronomic delights. Directed by Juan Marquez, the culinary journey is described as a love letter to those delicious recipes featured, from micheladas to desserts to wild sandwiches, and much more.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season-two finale): Jeff Goldblum returns for the second half of season two, consisting of five episodes. The actor explores the topics that interest him most. The new outings will see him dive into the world of puzzles, birthdays, tiny things, backyards, and motorcycles. He interviews fans and experts of the field to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world we live in.