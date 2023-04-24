It was a bad weekend for Disney parks

The happiest place on earth was a slightly less happy place to be this weekend, and slightly more, well, on fire. The conflagration occurred at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, and while no guests were injured, the spectacle was decidedly not part of the park’s many attractions. (Although it was, in the words of one Twitter user, “most amazingly metal thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”)

Specifically and perhaps unsurprisingly, it was a “45-foot, fire-breathing dragon” that went up in flames during the “Fantasmic!” live performance. The show includes scenes from Fantasia and follows Mickey Mouse as he uses the “power of his imagination to vanquish his foes,” including a big ol’ Maleficent dragon. According to Disney’s website, “Fantasmic!” features “enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics,” the latter of which became an issue during Saturday night’s show.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland Park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished,” according to a statement from Disney (via mickeyblog.com). “All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

The blaze was captured and shared on social media by several guests (including some riders of the nearby Splash Mountain ride). While no injuries were sustained from the flaming dragon, rescuers told NBC News that “several Disney cast members were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.” Further, Disney added in its statement that it would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland Park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland Park.” The statement concluded, “The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance.”

The fire comes after a disturbing story went viral concerning a 26-year-old Disney World Florida employee who was charged for taking a video up the skirt of a park guest. According to CBS News, the ex-Star Wars gift shop worker told investigators he had taken more than 500 similar videos over the last six years.

There’s also Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ threat to build a prison next to Disney Parks as part of his ongoing feud with the company, though there’s every indication that the House of Mouse will come out on top of that particular fight. Politico reports that DeSantis is hemorrhaging support in the wake of his Disney power play, and his biggest rival, Donald Trump, has used the situation to taunt the governor. “DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” the former president posed on Truth Social last week (via Insider). “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”

All in all, it’s not the wholesome sort of press that Disney would probably prefer to enjoy. But there’s always another live-action movie or Star Wars series or Marvel multiverse event to distract its devoted fanbase, so the brand is in no danger of destruction.

