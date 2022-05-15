Watch out, Wanda Maximoff. There’s a new girl with magic powers ready to burn down the world to get what she wants and… she only made a fraction of what your movie made. So maybe don’t watch out? You’re gonna be fine—or at least your movie is, since Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness came in at $61 million in its second week on the charts, and while that’s nearly a 70 percent drop from its debut (which is huge), it’s still 10 times what the number two movie made. It will easily pass $300 million by next week.



The number two movie was The Bad Guys, which made nearly $7 million and is sitting at $66 million after four weeks, followed by Sonic The Hedgehog 2 which only made $4.5 million but has $175 million banked after six weeks (one of the highest of the year, for whatever that’s worth in this weird COVID variant era we’re in). After all of those is Firestarter, the movie we were referencing up above, which came in just under $4 million in its debut. It’s also streaming on Peacock, so we’re going to blame that for its box office woes. Zac Efron, feel free to tell everyone that it would’ve hit number one or number two if not for that, we’ll back you up even if we don’t really believe it.

The only other thing worth talking about from this weekend’s box office is Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is sticking around in fifth place and made another $3.3 million this week. That’s not super impressive, but it only dipped six percent from last week and it’s still slowly rolling out to more theaters. It’s on pace to be one of A24’s biggest hits ever, and it’s clear at this point (as if it wasn’t already clear from the past eight weeks) that it’s strategy of opening small and expanding as word-of-mouth buzz became impossible to ignore has been an enormous success—you know, relatively.

It’s not Doctor Strange money, but, it’s really good for what it is, and it stands to reason that it will make a lot more money when it’s available on-demand and it no longer has to deal with Disney strong-arming its way onto every screen in America. (Which Twitter says is the only conceivable reason that a superhero movie would make money, and we’re inclined to trust everything Twitter has to say.)

After that is Fantastic Beasts, The Lost City, The Northman, a church-y camp movie about families called Family Camp, and The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (we’ll never escape these many movies with titles that are at least five words long).

The full top 10 list is below, in a format that is good for our Google rankings. And while you’re here, maybe click on some ads and say something in the comments if you think this would’ve made for a good slideshow. Also: These numbers came from Box Office Mojo.

