Doja Cat trashes her albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her, as “cash grabs”

Doja Cat is throwing her old music under the bus. In a recent Twitter post, the multihyphenate rapper, singer, and musician told fans that her platinum albums, 2019’s Hot Pink and 2021’s Planet Her, were “cash grabs.”

“planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” Doja Cat tweeted. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

The announcement was seemingly in support of building hype for her next album, which she says is not called “hEllMoUth,” which should please the case-sensitive segment of her fanbase. “its not called hEllMoUth either its called “First of All” and yes I’m announcing the album title right now.”

Doja’s recent tweets have signaled some unease with her current place in the pop-culture landscape. “My comment section on IG used to be only positivity because I was doing what everyone wanted me to do and I love that I can see through all the bullshit now,” she tweeted. “It’s nice. Much love to everybody else thats been down since day one I appreciate it.”

When asked what changed, Doja responded that “after coachella” she felt burned out on “doing a bunch of shit” she didn’t believe in. She lamented not producing “anything personal” and instead was “cranking out digestible pop hits for children on twitter to get into fights about.” Of course, at least some of these songs were produced by Dr. Luke, who worked on the two albums and earned him his first no. 1 hit since the Ke$ha allegations stalled his career in the process. Doja expressed regret over their collaborations in a 2021 Rolling Stone profile, saying she hadn’t “worked with him in a very long time,” and accused him of taking credit for her work.

“He’s gotten some credit for shit,” she said. “And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that. I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

Of course, it’s sometimes hard to tell with the meme music maker. Fluent in all forms of digital irony, Doja Cat has, in the past, trolled fans, announcing retirement plans last year that never came to fruition. All that’s to say, don’t be surprised if this all changes very soon or is never mentioned again.

