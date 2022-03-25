Last night, after engaging in an online fight with fans from Paraguay, rapper Doja Cat tweeted that she is quitting music.

“It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fuckin’ quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” Doja wrote on Twitter in response to a couple of fans. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I ’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Shortly after, she sent out, “This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.” The artist also changed her Twitter name to “i quit,” and her bio simply to “lol.”

The online back and forth took place after Doja’s set in Paraguay at the Asunciónico festival was cancelled earlier this week due to intense flooding. When fans allegedly began to flock around her hotel, looking to take photos with the rapper, she never showed. Fans seemed particularly angered with Doja for not tweeting or posting any photos from her time in Paraguay (as if that’s a thing she’s obligated to do).

In her Twitter rant, Doja also wrote, “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” as well as “I’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

On the same day, after her first Brazil show, she tweeted, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

Doja is currently still slated to perform another set at Brazil’s Lollapalooza.

This isn’t the first time the artist has found herself frustrated with the expectations of fame, particularly when it comes to taking photos. Last year, following the release of her popular album Planet Her, she took to Instagram Live to rant about not having fun making music, and feeling the mounting pressure of fame.

“I don’t want to take fuckin’ pictures,” she said. “I feel pressured to do shit like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna make music. I wanna play fuckin’ video games.”