Dolly Parton's life story will say hello to Broadway in December
Dolly is, coincidentally, playing the same theater that Hello, Dolly! played in the 1960s.Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Look at the old girl—and the middle girl, and the young girl—soon, fellas. Dolly Parton’s biographical musical Dolly: A True Original Musical is officially heading to Broadway this December, beginning previews on December 7 before an official opening on January 19, 2027. The show will open at the St. James Theater, which currently hosts Titanique and has recently housed productions of The Queen Of Versailles and the Nicole Scherzinger-led Sunset Boulevard. The theater also (probably coincidentally) hosted the original production of Hello, Dolly! back when it opened in 1964.
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