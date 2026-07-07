Dolly Parton's life story will say hello to Broadway in December

Look at the old girl—and the middle girl, and the young girl—soon, fellas. Dolly Parton’s biographical musical Dolly: A True Original Musical is officially heading to Broadway this December, beginning previews on December 7 before an official opening on January 19, 2027. The show will open at the St. James Theater, which currently hosts Titanique and has recently housed productions of The Queen Of Versailles and the Nicole Scherzinger-led Sunset Boulevard. The theater also (probably coincidentally) hosted the original production of Hello, Dolly! back when it opened in 1964.

Parton has been teasing this show for a while. She announced the show (then titled, Hello, I’m Dolly) in June 2024 and shared her intention to take it to Broadway in 2026, and she made it just under the wire. Dolly premiered in Nashville last year and, according to Playbill, split the role of Dolly into three parts. This has been fairly common for biomusicals in the last few years, with both The Cher Show and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical adopting the strategy. Unlike those other shows, Dolly is not described as a straightforward jukebox musical; while it does contain some of the classic Dolly Parton songbook, it’s also said to include some new material, too. Parton’s previously composed to the stage in adapting 9 To 5 for Broadway, and earned a Tony nomination for her score. Tickets for Dolly go on sale for the general public on Friday.