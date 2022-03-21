Dolly Parton continues to work 9 to 5 as the singer-author-COVID-19 vaccine research funder is making her return to the big screen with an adaption of her and co-author James Patterson’s book Run, Rose, Run. Per Variety, the duo will be producing the film alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine.

Parton and Patterson came together and published the novel with Little, Brown and Company this month, with Run, Rose, Run debuting at number one on the New York Times bestseller list. And because Parton has more time in the day than any of us, the country icon released a companion album under the same name, which topped the charts.

The mystery novel Run, Rose, Run follows a young woman who goes to Nashville in order to become a country music singer. “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide. But the pas she fled is reaching out to control her future–even if it means destroying everything she has worked for,” reads the synopsis.

This will be Parton’s big return to films; t he Grammy-winning singer-songwriter previously appeared in such 1980s hits like 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and one of the most underrated movie musicals of all time, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Run, Rose, Run is among a few films Hello Sunshine is producing currently. The production company has worked on the upcoming adaption of Delia Owens’ bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as a romcom for Netflix starring Ashton Kutcher and Witherspoon called Your Place or Mine.



“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time,” said Witherspoon. “ Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

“I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” said Parton.

Patterson went on to add, “It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie.”