2025 Kennedy Center honors hit record low viewership with President Ratings at helm Audiences preferred the masked, COVID-restricted version of the show to the one hosted by Trump.

In what could spell catastrophe for next month’s theatrical release of Melania, President Trump has turned out to be ratings poison for the Kennedy Center Honors. As artists continue to drop from the recently rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center schedule like flies dying on a pesticide-riddled calendar, the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony hosted by Donald Trump on CBS hit a ratings low for the event, The Wrap reports. Per Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day + big panel figures, which factor in Nielsen homes and smart TV data, the December 23rd telecast drew 3.01 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors ever, a million less than the 2021 show, which required strict masking and COVID restrictions. The 2021 show attracted 4.1 million viewers, a record low at the time, but never underestimate the Big Guy’s ability to make things even worse.