2025 Kennedy Center honors hit record low viewership with President Ratings at helm

Audiences preferred the masked, COVID-restricted version of the show to the one hosted by Trump.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 31, 2025 | 1:49pm
In what could spell catastrophe for next month’s theatrical release of Melania, President Trump has turned out to be ratings poison for the Kennedy Center Honors. As artists continue to drop from the recently rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center schedule like flies dying on a pesticide-riddled calendar, the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony hosted by Donald Trump on CBS hit a ratings low for the event, The Wrap reports. Per Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day + big panel figures, which factor in Nielsen homes and smart TV data, the December 23rd telecast drew 3.01 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors ever, a million less than the 2021 show, which required strict masking and COVID restrictions. The 2021 show attracted 4.1 million viewers, a record low at the time, but never underestimate the Big Guy’s ability to make things even worse.

Now, we at The A.V. Club aren’t always interested in viewership data. It’s simply not a good way to judge television, especially as cable and broadcast TV continue to crater and streamers report untrustworthy numbers that don’t always accurately reflect how many people watched. But given how much importance the President places on ratings as a marker of success, we figured it’s worth noting how an awards show does in ratings with the President of the United States at the mic. However, even on a network that bends over backwards for him and his audience, luring them in with such mid-afternoon catnaps as a Town Hall With Erika Kirk and protecting their delicate sensibilities by spiking news reports about American torture camps in El Salvador, the man no longer brings in viewers. (Sad!) We suppose this is why the Obamas struck a deal with Netflix. At least they’ll never have to suffer the indignity of publicizing how few people watched Starting 5.

