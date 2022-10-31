By most accounts, the behind-the-scenes stories about Don’t Worry Darling were more interesting than the movie itself (which is saying something, since the behind-the-scenes stories quickly became exhausting in their own right, and we’re as excited as anyone to someday put this movie and the missing comma in its title in our rearview mirror permanently), but soon you’ll be able to see what all of the drama was in service of when Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max. Was it worth it? Probably not, but the movie was made by a bunch of famous people, so they’ll be fine.

HBO Max announced today that Don’t Worry Darling will be available to stream on November 7, which is a week from today (and a little over a month after the movie opened in theaters). For those who missed the lead-up to the release, Don’t Worry Darling is about mysterious stuff happening in a mysterious town. It stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, it does not star Shia LaBeouf, Pugh and director Olivia Wilde did not scream at each other on set, and Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. So… nothing happened and everybody got along fine while they were making it. That’s nice!

Whatever happened, all of the talk about what happened led to moderate box office success (Box Office Mojo puts it at $85 million worldwide), and a relatively quick jump to streaming can only really help a movie in this position. Now—or next week—people can see what the big deal was without having to go outside or spend $100 taking the family to the theaters (you shouldn’t do that, though, since Don’t Worry Darling wasn’t really a family movie).