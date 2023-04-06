Drug dealer pleads guilty in Michael K. Williams overdose case

A Brooklyn drug dealer has pled guilty in court today, admitting to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams, and accepting a stipulation in the plea deal that states that the drugs in question were the cause of Williams’ death. Irvin Cartagena is now facing a minimum sentence of five years in prison on the charge, with a possible maximum sentence of up to 40 years.

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment in September of 2021, of what was eventually ruled a death by overdose by the New York City Medical Examiner’s office. A celebrated actor, best known for his scene- and series -stealing role as Robin Hood-esque stick-up man Omar Little on HBO’s The Wire, Williams had been open in the past about his struggles with addiction and drug use.

Cartagena is the second defendant to plead guilty in the case this week; another defendant did so on Tuesday. Per THR—and quoting prosecutors in the case—Carta gena and his collaborators apparently continued to sell their wares even after hearing of Williams’ death by overdose . Authorities say Williams died just a few hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena, in a deal that was apparently captured on a security camera.

Williams was a prolific and beloved actor, capable of bringing both incredible humanity and considerable wit to the characters he played ; other credits from his long career include Boardwalk Empire, Community, Lovecraft Country, and more. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams made a statement today in regards to the case, denouncing a sale that took place in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” and stating bluntly that Cartagena “ dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.” Sentencing in Cartagena’s case will take place on August 18.