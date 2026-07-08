Paul Atreides has betrayed Chani (and everyone else) in full Dune: Part Three trailer Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, will dabble in a little regime change this December.

Anyone who knows a thing or two about Dune probably already knows that Paul Atreides doesn’t stay a good guy for long. By the time we find him in the latest trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Timothée Chalamet’s character has gone full baddie, with crucified bodies covering what appears to be the Arrakis countryside. “You promised me that you would never take power in your name!” says Zendaya’s Chani. “You convinced me that this was your home, that I was your home!” Given that the two were picking out baby names in the first trailer for the third Dune installment, this looks like it’ll be quite the acrimonious split.