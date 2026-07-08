Paul Atreides has betrayed Chani (and everyone else) in full Dune: Part Three trailer

Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, will dabble in a little regime change this December.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 8, 2026 | 2:47pm
Film News Dune: Part Three
Paul Atreides has betrayed Chani (and everyone else) in full Dune: Part Three trailer

Anyone who knows a thing or two about Dune probably already knows that Paul Atreides doesn’t stay a good guy for long. By the time we find him in the latest trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Timothée Chalamet’s character has gone full baddie, with crucified bodies covering what appears to be the Arrakis countryside. “You promised me that you would never take power in your name!” says Zendaya’s Chani. “You convinced me that this was your home, that I was your home!” Given that the two were picking out baby names in the first trailer for the third Dune installment, this looks like it’ll be quite the acrimonious split. 

But Chani’s not the only one feeling betrayed; Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) says that Paul is “way beyond redemption” while Scytale (Robert Pattinson) is flirting with ideas of regime change. (Wouldn’t be the first time desert spice led to regime change, would it?) Irulan (Florence Pugh) is not a fan of this plan. Regardless of who comes out on top, the new footage from the film looks pretty stunning. 

 Dune: Part Three also features Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem and opens on December 18. 

 
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