OpenAI jury favors slightly less immediately distasteful tech billionaire over other This week's edition of the "Whoever Wins, We Lose News" sees Sam Altman beating Elon Musk in the week-long OpenAI trial.

In the battle over who will be Silicon Valley’s most obscenely wealthy and apocalyptic tech billionaire, who’s making our waking lives hell on a second-by-second basis, Sam Altman has won this round. Per NPR, after less than two hours of jury deliberation, a California judge decided that Elon Musk’s suit against Altman over the OpenAI CEO’s decision to shift the company from non-profit to for-profit was filed outside the statute of limitations. The suit stems from Musk’s exit from OpenAI in 2018, which was so long ago that Musk has already entered the AI space with an even more irresponsible for-profit model, Grok, the one that called itself “MechaHitler” upon launch and allows users to make child sexual abuse material and non-consensual revenge porn. So, even the premise of the lawsuit, that Musk was in any way annoyed that Sam Altman wasn’t making an ethically sound product that wouldn’t destroy the world, is pretty flimsy. Nevertheless, a nine-member advisory jury decided it’s too late, Mr. Musk.