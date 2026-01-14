Game Of Thrones' Mother Of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, is over her babies Sorry, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, Emilia Clarke shan't be taking you for another ride.

With the new Game Of Thrones spin-off, Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, making its way to HBO this month, it’s a good time to check in on how the cast of the original series is doing in the years since the show ended. Despite the show’s somewhat tarnished legacy, its spin-offs, House Of The Dragon and the upcoming Knight, have continued to be a major part of the HBO universe. Less can be said about the original series. Shortly after fans rejected the final season, a petition to remake the entire multi-million-dollar batch of episodes spread across the internet, calling on HBO for a do-over. Recently, Kit Harrington told The New York Times that the campaign “genuinely angered me.” Staying on the Game Of Thrones beat, The New York Times spoke with Harrington’s on-screen love interest, Emilia Clarke, who is not keen to saddle up for another ride on Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. Well, definitely not the last two. (R.I.P.) Clarke says, “You’re highly unlikely to see me get on a dragon, or even in the same frame as a dragon, ever again.”