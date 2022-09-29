A cclaimed director Yorgos Lanthimos has set the cast for his next feature. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley will star in AND, according to Deadline. Plot details have yet to be shared, but Lanthimos and his returning co-writer Efthimis Fillipou are known for their incisive, dark-humored scripts.

The Greek director’s profile has been steadily rising internationally, with Dogtooth receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film in 2011. The Lobster was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2017 and is widely considered to be a career highlight performance for stars Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz. Released in 2018, The Favourite also starred Stone and has remained culturally relevant to the point that one of the teens in Do Revenge has a pet lizard named Oscar Winner Olivia Colman.

Besides AND and The Favourite, Stone and Lanthimos collaborated on the short film Bleat, as well as the forthcoming Poor Things, which also co-stars Dafoe and Qualley alongside Mark Ruffalo. The Victorian-set feature is an adaptation of Alisdair Gray’s novel and is anticipated for release later this year.

Dafoe will be heading to the New Orleans set of AND from Italy, where he has been filming Finalmente L’alba opposite Lily James, Joe Keery, and Rachel Sennott. He was seen earlier this year in The Northman and Dead For A Dollar. Besides Poor Things, he also has Asteroid City coming out this year, his fifth time in a Wes Anderson project.

Plemons was nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in The Power Of The Dog. He was last seen in another Netflix movie, Windfall. Up next, he’ll be appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon and the HBO Max true crime miniseries Love And Death.

Finally, f ollowing her Emmy-nominated turn in Maid, Qualley will be seen in A24's Stars At Noon next month. She also has Poor Things and Sanctuary coming up later this year.