As reported by Deadline and IndieWire, Willem Dafoe, Lily James, Rachel Sennott, and Joe Keery are set to star in the upcoming film Finalmente L’alba (Finally Dawn). There is very little known about the project other than that it’s an indie drama, but with that cast, it’s off to a promising start.



Finalmente L’alba is set to enter production in Italy later this month. Relative newcomer Rebecca Antonaci will also appear. The film is being directed by Saverio Costanzo, who recently worked on the HBO series adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel My Brilliant Friend. Amongst other projects, he’s also worked extensively on Italy’s version of In Treatment and was the writer/director of Hungry Hearts, starring Adam Driver.

Dafoe was most recently seen in The Northman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Later this year, fans can look forward to the films Dead For A Dollar, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and Asteroid City, his fifth collaboration with Wes Anderson.

James is currently up for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie, thanks to her striking transformation into Pamela Anderson for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The English actor’s other recent credits include The Pursuit Of Love, The Dig, and Rebecca. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star is also about to return to rom-coms with What’s Love Got To Do With It? later this year.

Sennott’s star has been steadily rising since her breakout role in the 2020 indie favorite Shiva Baby. She can be seen in the new A24 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, in theaters now. Sennott is also part of the cast of The Idol, the forthcoming HBO series from the Weeknd and Sam Levinson.

Keery is, of course, best known as Steve on Stranger Things and recently co-starred in Free Guy. He was also just announced as joining the next Fargo ensemble for the fifth installment of Noah Hawley’s anthology series.