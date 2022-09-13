Best: Sheryl Lee Ralph moves everyone to tears

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: 74th Emmy Awards

Raise your hand if Sheryl Lee Ralph’s moving victory left you in a puddle, too. The legendary actor bagged the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy for her role as Barbara Howard in ABC’s Abbott Elementary. She was shocked when her name was announced, and her fellow co-stars had to help her process the win so she could walk to the stage. She then belted Diane Reeves’ “Endangered Species” in her glorious voice, and immediately set a high bar for speeches that no subsequent winner reached.

Ralph has been a bonafide Hollywood star for years now, so it’s nice to see the TV Academy honor her skills. She’s now the second Black woman to win in this category after Jackée Harry’s 1987 win for 227. She was also the only fresh winner in the main comedy acting categories this year, since Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Jean Smart all scored consecutive wins. Good for her. [Saloni Gajjar]