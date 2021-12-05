The weekend box office numbers have been following a somewhat steady pattern over the last few months, with one new movie—generally a new release—making relatively good money while nothing else makes much money at all. As more and more people have gotten vaccinated and then boosted (or have settled into a lifetime of denying that COVID exists and that vaccines work, leaving them free to do whatever they want), the market has gotten a little livelier and more movies have been able to make relatively good money at once.

Advertisement

This week, though, is more reminiscent of the hesitant early days of us going back out into the world, which is to say that there has been virtually no movement on the charts from last week. Encanto won again, followed closely by Ghostbusters: Afterlife, followed less-closely by House Of Gucci. Encanto has fallen sharp enough after two weeks that it probably won’t cross $100 million domestically, but Ghostbusters just snuck by for a total of $102 million. As for House Of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s second film this year, it is… holding on to third place.

There is one disruptor mucking things up, though: A little reason-for-the-season named Jesus Christ. Maybe you’ve heard of him? Jesus himself isn’t actually on the charts, but the cast of Christian crowd-funded streaming show The Chosen is, courtesy of Fathom Events and Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers, a movie with the cast of a show that is both completely obscure and enormously popular (like Yellowstone for people who are busy on Sundays) and some Christmas songs.

The movie made $4.1 million this weekend but $8.7 million since coming out on Wednesday, which apparently makes it the most successful thing Fathom Events has ever put on. It will be interesting to see if it sticks around longer than the average Fathom Event because of that, since it could theoretically make a lot more money as we get closer to Christmas.

Everything after that is mostly the same as last week, with Dune, Clifford, and King Richard all flip-flopping positions and making about the same amount of money. Finally, holding 10th place in its debut, is anime tie-in movie Sword Art Online: Progressive - Aria Of A Starless Night. (It’s based on a show that’s based on a book about a fictional video game that has since become a real video game, more or less.)

The full top 10 list, which comes courtesy of Box Office Mojo (go there for more detailed numbers), is below.

Encanto Ghostbusters: Afterlife House Of Gucci Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers Eternals Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Dune Clifford The Big Red Dog King Richard Sword Art Online: Progressive - Aria Of A Starless Night