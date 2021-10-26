The arrival of a new Matrix trailer in this, roughly Year 4 of the A.K. (Anno Keanuissance) calendar naturally begs to be edited into a new form that more properly celebrates its star. Darth Blender, the same YouTube account that gave us last week’s The Batman on Batman: The Animated Series ouroboros, has heeded this call, presenting an edit of the Matrix: Resurrections trailer that sees Keanu Reeves becoming lost in an entire Keanuverse.

Welcome To The Keanuverse begins with Reeves’ Neo explaining the strange dreams he’s been having to his therapist before “White Rabbit” kicks in and we join him on a journey through a world made up of all kinds of Keanus.



Advertisement

The clip edits in A Scanner Darkly’s animated Keanu, Bill & Ted’s super-stoked Keanu, Johnny Mnemonic’s techno-Keanu, Constantine and John Wick’s suit-wearing Keanus, and Point Break’s extreme Keanu into a kaleidoscope (Keanuscope) of the actor’s roles over the past decades.



All the while, 2021 Keanu must look upon himself as he drifts through a fun house filled with versions of his own image across time and history, waving around a samurai sword in one instance and facing off against a satanic Al Pacino in another.



Poor Keanu is even made to bear witness to his role as Jonathan Harker in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, reckoning with the world within a world where floppy-haired Englishmen speak in bizarre new accents found nowhere else in our world.



If nothing else, we hope that the creators of the John Wick TV show see this video and realize that there’s really no need to go forward with their Mel Gibson casting decision when another Keanu could star in his role just as well.



[via Digg]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com