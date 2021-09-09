Wakey, wakey. So, you’ve decided to take the red pill (again) and see how deep the rabbit hole goes? Well, it goes deep. After nearly 20 years of radio silence from the residents supposedly enjoying their choice and basking in the glow of the seventh version of the Matrix and those who decided to return to the real world, we have a new Matrix movie coming out: The Matrix Resurrections. It sounds like the uneasy peace between humans and machines isn’t going so well. And as if to prove that there is actually a new Matrix movie coming out, we’ve been blessed with a full, real-deal trailer.



There are a surprising number of people being resurrected, including trilogy leads, the code-crossed lovers Neo and Trinity (Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss), Logos captain Niobe (Jada Pinkett-Smith), and that rascally Merovingian (Lambert Wilson). No sign from their previous friends and enemies Morpheus and Agent Smith (Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving), but the rest of the cast is stacked as hell. Neil Patrick Harris, Candyman and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Game Of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and the Mindhunter himself Jonathan Groff are all making their Matrix debuts.

The Matrix Resurrections’ plot is still anyone’s guess. We got a few (200,000), sporadic images in the website teaser earlier this week, and we concluded that the movie is about Neo waking up in the Matrix as an older man, and staying on a steady diet of blue pills to keep him asleep. Who is feeding him the pills? Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris seem like the obvious suspects. Nevertheless, as we know from Matrices’ past, Neo is a terrible sleeper. Meanwhile, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II turns into a machine similar to the baby-faced monster Deus Ex Machina from Revolutions. As the saying goes: “free your mind.”

The Matrix Resurrections is still slated for December 22, 2021 release date. It’s supposedly the final day-and-date releases for Warner Bros., meaning Matrix Resurrections will simultaneously upload to theaters and HBO Max.