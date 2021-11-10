Eternals may not have been the MCU’s most well-received new addition, but that hasn’t deterred its writers Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo from wanting to expand the story and let fans get to know the Eternals better. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Firpo cousins talk about their desire to make a prequel series for Disney+.



In the interview, Kaz says the duo would like to “go back and do a Kingo episode in 1890s Mumbai where he is juggling his life as a movie star, dealing with Gandhi’s peaceful dissolution of the British empire in India.” He’d also like to show Thena in Greece.

“I would love to make that show. There are a lot of opportunities,” he adds. “If the audiences allow us, there’s going to be a story to tell with Dane Whitman. There’s going to be a story to tell in the Cosmos with the Eternals confronting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these incredible metaphors for creation. I think there’s a lot of stories in the Eternals universe.”

Ryan agrees, saying, “It’s an exciting time to be a storyteller. With Disney+, with movies, there are so many opportunities to tell these stories and so many different formats. It’s a really exciting time to just explore new frontiers in narrative.”

Disney+ has been thriving with its MCU shows, from its massive hit WandaVision to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. And these shows aren’t just fan-service type content—they exist within the world of the movies, so everything is canonical.

So, it makes sense that the Firpo cousins would want a Disney+ series as a way to bring new life into the Eternals. It’s a chance at a do-over without the box office pressure, with ample opportunities to see what ground to explore with the immortal heroes.