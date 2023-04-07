Euphoria might be about to get a five-year time jump

It feels like most of the conversation surrounding HBO’s Euphoria, of late, has been centered on things that aren’t, well, the actual TV show Euphoria. There’s the general chaos sweeping over creator Sam Levinson’s other big project, The Idol, for instance ; there’s also former star Barbie Ferreira opening up more about her decisions to leave the series. At this point in the show’s life cycle, discussion of the actual events surrounding Zendaya’s Rue and the various people in her orbit feels…almost quaint.

Even so: It’s interesting to hear rumblings that the series might be about to do something a little drastic with its timeline soon , as a Vogue interview with costume designer Heidi Bivens revealed a new rumor about the show’s upcoming third season: It might be time jump time, folks.

Advertisement

To be clear, we’re deep in speculation territory here; Bivens is clear about the fact that she hasn’t seen any scripts yet for season 3, and pretty much nobody but Levinson knows for sure where this series is going to go next. But, nevertheless:

I’m really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover.

G/O Media may get a commission 16% off HP Envy x360 Convertible 15" Laptop Laptop? Check. Tablet? Check.

This laptop can convert into a tablet with its 360 design. Design and present with accurate color and fast processing. Buy for $630 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

From a narrative point of view, it’d be pretty wild to skip over the characters’ senior year (plus, hypothetically, all of college!) given than Euphoria is, ostensibly, a show about wild goings-on at a high school. (It would bring most of the characters up to something close to their actors’ actual ages, though.) Do these characters even work outside of that social pressure cooker environment? We’ll have to wait until the show comes back later this year to find out.